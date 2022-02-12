UrduPoint.com

Webb Telescope Spots Its First Star -- And Takes A Selfie

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Webb telescope spots its first star -- and takes a selfie

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Star light, star bright, the James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first star (though it wasn't quite tonight) -- and even taken a selfie, NASA announced Friday.

The steps are part of the months-long process of aligning the observatory's enormous golden mirror that astronomers hope will begin unraveling the mysteries of the early Universe by this summer.

The first picture sent back of the cosmos is far from stunning: 18 blurry white dots on a black background, all showing the same object: HD 84406 a bright, isolated star in the constellation Ursa Major.

But in fact it represents a major milestone. The 18 dots were captured by the Primary mirror's 18 individual segments -- and the image is now the basis for aligning and focusing those hexagonal pieces.

The light bounced off the segments to Webb's secondary mirror, a round object located at the end of long booms, and then to the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument -- Webb's main imaging device.

"The entire Webb team is ecstatic at how well the first steps of taking images and aligning the telescope are proceeding," said Marcia Rieke, principal investigator for the NIRCam instrument and regents professor of astronomy, University of Arizona, in a statement.

"We were so happy to see that light make its way into NIRCam." The image capturing process began on February 2, with Webb pointing at different positions around the predicted location of the star.

Though Webb's initial search covered an area of the sky about equal to the size of the full Moon, the dots were all located near the center portion, meaning the observatory is already relatively well positioned for final alignment.

To aid the process, the team also captured a "selfie" taken not through an externally mounted camera but through a special lens on board NIRCam.

NASA had previously said a selfie wasn't possible, so the news comes as a welcome bonus for space fans.

"I think pretty much the reaction was holy cow," Lee Feinberg, Webb optical telescope element manager, told reporters in a call, explaining that the team wasn't sure it was possible to obtain such an image using starlight alone.

The $10 billion observatory launched from French Guiana on December 25 and is now in an orbit that is aligned with the Earth's around the Sun, one million miles (1.5 million kilometers away) from our planet, in a region of space called the second Lagrange point.

Webb will begin its science mission by summer, which includes using its high resolution instruments to peer back in time 13.5 billion years to the first generation of galaxies that formed after the Big Bang.

Visible and ultraviolet light emitted by the very first luminous objects has been stretched by the Universe's expansion, and arrives today in the form of infrared, which Webb is equipped to detect with unprecedented clarity.

Its mission also includes the study of distant planets, known as exoplanets, to determine their origin, evolution and habitability.

Related Topics

Resolution Same February December Gold All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

12 minutes ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

12 minutes ago
 Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Ai ..

Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Air Policing - Defense Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions ..

Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions lifted

12 minutes ago
 PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence ..

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>