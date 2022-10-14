Webb, Webber lead Sport Australia Hall of Fame inductees

CANBERRA, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Golfing great Karrie Webb and racing driver Mark Webber have been named among nine new inductees into the hall of fame of Australian sport in 2022.

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) on Thursday revealed the list of Names that will be inducted into the country's most prestigious sporting club in a ceremony on December 8.

Webb, 47, is one of the most decorated Australian golfers and a two-time LPGA Tour Player of the Year, having won seven Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour major championships.

Webber competed in Formula One between 2002 and 2013, breaking Australia's 28-year winning drought in the sport at the 2009 German Grand Prix - the first of nine career victories.

Netballer Catherine Cox, softballer Tanya Harding and former men's national basketball coach Adrian Hurley were also among the nine new inductees.