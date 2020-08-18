Webinar on prospects for SCO environmental cooperation in post epidemic era held

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) ::The webinar on prospects for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Environmental Cooperation in the post epidemic era took place. It was organized by the China Centre for SCO Environmental Cooperation.

Taking part in the webinar were representatives from the relevant ministries and departments of a number of SCO member states, business and scientific communities of China that specialise in environmental issues and the media.

Speaking at the opening, Deputy Secretary-General Yerik Ashimov voiced an address by SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov, in which he stressed on the importance of coordinating the actions of the SCO member states in cooperating in environmental protection, environmental policy and stimulating the exchange of information, as well as promoting the environmentally sustainable development of the region.

In this context, the concept for Cooperation in Environmental Protection and the relevant Plan of Action, adopted following the SCO summits in Qingdao and Bishkek in 2018 and 2019, respectively, serve as an effective stimulus to the further promotion and deepening of partnership between the relevant state bodies, as well as the scientific and business communities in the SCO member states in environmental matters.

The importance of creating effective channels for information exchange, and improving the technical level of monitoring and personnel training is highlighted in the address.

The attention of experts is drawn to the need to develop practical steps to adapt to climate change and create favourable conditions for the transfer of technologies in the field of waste management.

During the webinar, discussions were held as part of three sessions on the coordination of efforts to prevent and control the coronavirus epidemic, as well as environmental protection.

A ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the China Centre for SCO Environmental Cooperation and the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia was also held.