UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Week After Deadly Blast, Lebanon Crisis Deepens

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Week after deadly blast, Lebanon crisis deepens

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The resignation of Lebanon's government deepened political uncertainty as Beirut on Tuesday marked one week since the deadly port explosion rocked the capital and shook the nation to its core.

The August 4 blast, the country's worst peacetime tragedy which killed at least 160 people and wounded over 6,000, is widely blamed on state negligence and has ignited unprecedented popular rage against the ruling class.

Under pressure from all sides, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his government's resignation on Monday, even as protesters clashed with riot police near his office for a third consecutive evening of street violence.

In his speech, the 61-year-old sought to cast himself as a champion of the struggle against a cartel of corrupt political overlords, despite the fact many Lebanese have long regarded him as their puppet rather than a victim.

As the shattered and traumatised capital city licked its wounds, its streets still filled with the sound of broken glass being swept away, people welcomed news of the cabinet's resignation with mixed feelings.

Some saw it as a victory for the protest movement that already forced out the previous government last year. Others warned that, given the power of Lebanon's factions and family clans, the same old faces may be back before too long.

"It's a long fight that won't end in a month or two," said Hussein El Achi, an activist and lawyer defending the resurgent protest camp.

"But they are weak, they have never been weaker, even among their own people," he said of the entrenched oligarchy of former warlords running the country. "I am very hopeful ... with what I'm seeing on the street."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Beirut Same Lebanon May August Family All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

14 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

18 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

29 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.