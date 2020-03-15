UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Calligraphy Classes Kick Off

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:50 PM

Weekly Calligraphy classes kick off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Rung school of Arts has arranged weekly Calligraphy classes to develop creative and spiritual dimensions of brain and life.

The Calligraphic classes will be taught in three languages including Arabic, English and urdu.

The classes aimed to beautify handwriting as calligraphy is considered a great source of creativity.

Calligraphy art is one the best creative and intellectual medium of Art Therapy, practiced since centuries by Legend Artists, an organizer said on Sunday.

He said that there will be weekly 2 classes with duration of two hours.

As many as 24 classes for basic and 24 for advance level will be held and total course duration will be 6 months.

He said that Rung School of Arts aims to help you to develop your artistic talents and polish them to a high caliber.

Our classes will guide to add new dimensions to artistic talents,he stated.

/395

Related Topics

Guide Sunday Best Arab

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

11 hours ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

11 hours ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

12 hours ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.