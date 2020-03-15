Weekly Calligraphy classes kick off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Rung school of Arts has arranged weekly Calligraphy classes to develop creative and spiritual dimensions of brain and life.

The Calligraphic classes will be taught in three languages including Arabic, English and urdu.

The classes aimed to beautify handwriting as calligraphy is considered a great source of creativity.

Calligraphy art is one the best creative and intellectual medium of Art Therapy, practiced since centuries by Legend Artists, an organizer said on Sunday.

He said that there will be weekly 2 classes with duration of two hours.

As many as 24 classes for basic and 24 for advance level will be held and total course duration will be 6 months.

He said that Rung School of Arts aims to help you to develop your artistic talents and polish them to a high caliber.

Our classes will guide to add new dimensions to artistic talents,he stated.

/395