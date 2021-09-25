Weekly music jamming session begins

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A weekly music jamming session started on Saturday at Hundrkada College of Visual and performing Arts.

Famous artists, film producers and actors including Jamal Shah, Nouman Lashari, Jia Nouman, M Aslam, M Usman Raees, Raja Imran and Andaleeb Ayaz performed at the jamming session.

Head of Hunerkada Amna Shah said that Hunerkada started jamming session with limited audience to entertain music enthusiasts online.

She said due to COVID-19, it was relatively informal musical event, process, or activity where musicians, typically instrumentalists, play improvised solos and vamp on tunes, songs and chord progressions.

