Weekly Storage Of Natural Gas In U.S. Down: EIA

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

HOUSTON, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:Working gas storage in the contiguous United States was 2,323 billion cubic feet in the week ending Jan. 28, a net decrease of 268 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday in a report.

The total working gas storage decreased by 14.5 percent from this time last year, or down 5.

8 percent from the five-year average, according to the EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

The storage of working gas in the United States usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.

