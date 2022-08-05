Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up: EIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HOUSTAN,Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Working gas storage in the contiguous United States was 2,457 billion cubic feet in the week ending July 29, a net increase of 41 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday.

The total working gas storage decreased by 9.8 percent from this time last year, or down 12.

1 percent above the five-year average, according to the EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

The storage of working gas in the United States usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.