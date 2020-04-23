UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly US Jobless Claims 4.4 Mln, Virus Total Hits 26.4 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Weekly US jobless claims 4.4 mln, virus total hits 26.4 mln

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Job losses from the coronavirus pandemic deepened last week with data Thursday showing another 4.4 million US workers filed new claims for jobless benefits, bringing the total to 26.4 million since mid-March.

The total for the week ending April 18 is a drop from initial claims filed in the previous three weeks, but remains at staggeringly high levels due to government-ordered shutdowns to stop the pandemic from spreading and intensifying.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

