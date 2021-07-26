Weightlifter Diaz wins first ever Olympic gold for Philippines

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made history on Monday when she became the first athlete from the Philippines to win an Olympic gold medal.

The 30-year-old 2016 silver medallist from the southern city of Zamboanga realised her dream in the women's 55kg class at the Tokyo International Forum, smashing her personal best to see off world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China who had to settle for silver.