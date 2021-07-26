UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weightlifter Diaz Wins First Ever Olympic Gold For Philippines

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Weightlifter Diaz wins first ever Olympic gold for Philippines

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made history on Monday when she became the first athlete from the Philippines to win an Olympic gold medal.

The 30-year-old 2016 silver medallist from the southern city of Zamboanga realised her dream in the women's 55kg class at the Tokyo International Forum, smashing her personal best to see off world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China who had to settle for silver.

Related Topics

World China Tokyo Zamboanga Philippines Women 2016 Gold Silver Olympics From Best

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

38 seconds ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

12 minutes ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

34 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

38 minutes ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

40 minutes ago

UAE asserts strong climate action equals strong ec ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.