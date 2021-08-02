UrduPoint.com

Weightlifter Hubbard Becomes First Trans Woman At Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Weightlifter Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

Tokyo, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pioneering weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Olympic Games Monday, but her Tokyo dream was cut short when she crashed out of her final early.

Hubbard contested the +87kg category in a groundbreaking move that Olympic chiefs says makes the Games more inclusive but critics fear will undermine women's sport.

After months of anticipation, the historic appearance lasted less than an hour as all three of the 43-year-old's snatch attempts failed.

She dropped her first attempt at 120kg, increasing the weight to 125kg for her second only for the judges to disqualify the effort.

Hubbard had one more chance at 125kg but could not hold on, making a heart gesture to the spectator-free arena before bowing out.

World champion Li Wenwen won the +87kg event, making it a golden double for China after Wang Zhouyu triumphed in the 87kg.

Media-shy New Zealander Hubbard made a swift exit from the arena after a brief statement to journalists, thanking Japan for hosting the Olympics in difficult circumstances.

She also expressed gratitude to the International Olympic Committee and the International Weightlifting Federation for supporting her campaign.

"Of course, I'm not totally unaware of the controversy that surrounds my participation in these Games," she said.

Hubbard was born male and competed as a man before transitioning to female in her 30s, taking up the sport again after meeting IOC guidelines on reduced testosterone for transgender athletes.

She has already blazed a trail as the first transgender Commonwealth Games athlete in 2018 and won silver at the 2017 world championships.

But her presence on sport's biggest stage in Tokyo has reignited debate about transgender athletes in women's sport, raising complex issues of bioethics, human rights, science, fairness and identity.

Related Topics

World China Man Tokyo Male Laurel Japan Women 2017 2018 Gold Silver Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From Weight

Recent Stories

The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs ..

The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs MoU for installation of ATMs ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee h ..

UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds remote meeting

6 minutes ago
 ADEK unveils back-to-school policies for private a ..

ADEK unveils back-to-school policies for private and Charter schools ahead of ne ..

6 minutes ago
 21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.