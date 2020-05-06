UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Welcome Baby X Æ A-12: Musk And Grimes Do It Their Way

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

Welcome baby X Æ A-12: Musk and Grimes do it their way

Los Angeles, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Fans hoping for clarity and perhaps some pronunciation tips were left floundering Wednesday after Elon Musk's girlfriend, the musician Grimes, explained their newborn son's name -- X Æ A-12.

Musk, the outspoken Tesla chief, announced the birth of the couple's first child earlier this week, before Grimes broke down the unusual moniker.

"X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft)," she wrote on Twitter.

"A" also stands for "Archangel, my favorite song," she added.

Musk, the 48-year-old CEO of SpaceX, gently corrected Grimes on Twitter to say the plane was an SR-71 -- a Cold War spy aircraft.

"I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven," she joked in reply.

Registering the name in their home state of California may create some legal challenges as non-alphabetic characters are not allowed by law.

Musk, who has been dating Grimes since 2018, already had five sons, and has been divorced three times -- twice from the same woman.

Grimes, 32, whose real name is Claire Boucher, announced she was pregnant in January.

The couple made waves with their first public appearance together at the Met Gala in 2018, surprising both the music and business worlds. Grimes wore a choker shaped like the Tesla logo, demonstrating their relationship status.

Musk, known for his vaulting ambition and brash demeanor, made news last week in a Twitter message saying Tesla's stock was overvalued, sending shares of the electric carmaker tumbling.

Related Topics

Music Business Twitter Same Elon Musk SpaceX January May Women 2018 From Tesla Love

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

6 minutes ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

1 hour ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

1 hour ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Culture and Tourism Department, s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.