UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Welcome To The Jungle: Plants Overrun Chinese Apartment Blocks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

Welcome to the jungle: plants overrun Chinese apartment blocks

Beijing, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :An experimental green housing project in a Chinese megacity promised prospective residents life in a "vertical forest", with manicured gardens on every balcony.

All 826 apartments were sold out by April this year, according to the project's estate agent, but instead of a modern eco-paradise, the towers look like the set of a desolate, post-apocalyptic film.

The problem? The mosquitoes love the plants too.

Only a handful of families have moved into Chengdu's Qiyi City Forest Garden because of an infestation, state media have reported.

The project in the southwestern city was built in 2018, with every private balcony designed to provide space for plants to grow, according to local media reports.

Without any tenants to care for them, the eight towers have been overrun by their own plants -- and invaded by mosquitoes.

Plants have almost entirely swallowed up some neglected balconies, with branches hanging over railings all over the towers, footage shot this month showed.

Paper was seen taped over some of the windows that were still visible behind the overgrown plants.

But some residents appeared to have braved the mosquitoes -- a handful of balconies had pruned plants and outdoor furniture, and lights turned on inside the apartments.

Only about 10 families have moved in, according to the state-run Global Times newspaper.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Chengdu April 2018 Media All Housing Love

Recent Stories

Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability &amp; prosp ..

5 hours ago

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

8 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

9 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

8 hours ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

9 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.