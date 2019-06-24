Well Played Pakistan: COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday said "Well played" Pakistan after Pakistan cricket team beat South Africa in an all important match of World Cup 2019 played here at Lords Cricket Ground.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the stadium and watched the interesting match played between Pakistan and South Africa.

After watching the match, when the COAS came out of the ground's exit gate, the UK-based Pakistani journalists present there sought comments of the Army chief on Pakistan team's performance in the march.

He replied "Well played" Pakistan.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General Asif Ghafoor was also accompanying the Army chief.

United Kingdom's High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew who was also present with the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to watch the match congratulated Pakistan cricket team over its victory against South Africa.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan on Sunday won by 49 runs at Lords Cricket Ground to knock South Africa out of the Cricket Wolrd Cup 2019.

Pakistan secured 308 runs in 50 overs at the loss of seven wickets, while South Africa managed to secure only 259 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs.