Wellens The Star Of Etoile De Besseges

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

Wellens the star of Etoile de Besseges

Alès, France, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Belgian Tim Wellens won the Etoile de Besseges cycling race after Filippo Ganna took Sunday's closing time trial.

Wellens, who rides for the Lotto-Soudal team, topped the closing overall standings by 53 seconds from Ineos' Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski.

Time-trial world champion Ganna, also with Ineos, took the 10.7 kilometre fifth stage honours around the streets of Ales in the Gard region in a time of 15mins 0.33sec.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

