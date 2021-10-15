UrduPoint.com

Welsh Full-back Amos Quits At 27 To Focus On Medicine

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Welsh full-back Amos quits at 27 to focus on medicine

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Welsh international full-back Hallam Amos announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 27 on Thursday so he can concentrate on his medical career.

"After a decade of professional rugby, the 2021/22 season will be my last," Cardiff player Amos, who played in two World Cups, wrote on Instagram.

"It's always been my intention to finish when I complete my degree and this season aligns nicely with the final year of my medical studies, so a perfect time to transition from pitch to hospital."Amos, who made his Wales debut at the age of 19 against Tonga in 2013, went on to win 25 caps, the last of which was against Argentina in July this year.

