Welsh Star Matondo Takes Aim At Instagram After Racist Abuse

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Welsh star Matondo takes aim at Instagram after racist abuse

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Rabbi Matondo slammed social media platform Instagram after he and fellow Welsh international Ben Cabango were racially abused following the 1-0 win over Mexico on Saturday.

Matondo said it was ludicrous Instagram did nothing about racist abuse yet copyright restrictions meant he would have his account taken down if he posted images of the friendly with Mexico.

The Stoke City wing and Swansea defender Cabango -- both 20 -- were sent abusive messages on Instagram.

"And it continues... another week of Instagram doing absolutely nothing about racial abuse," Matondo wrote on Twitter.

"My Instagram will get taken down if I post any clips from my games though... priorities." Matondo, who is on loan at Stoke from German club Schalke, made his eighth Wales appearance in the Mexico game, while Cabango won his third senior cap.

The duo are the latest footballers to be racially abused on social media.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and their Manchester United team-mate Fred are among those to have suffered such abuse.

Fred said last week "we cannot feed that culture" of racism after he was racially abused following his side's FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester.

Twitter, though, said in February they will not end the practice of allowing people to post from anonymous accounts despite protests from Premier League chiefs.

"At Twitter, we are guided by our values, and never more so than when it comes to fundamental issues like identity.

"We believe everyone has the right to share their voice without requiring a government ID to do so.

"Pseudonymity has been a vital tool for speaking out in oppressive regimes, it is no less critical in democratic societies."

