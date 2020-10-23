UrduPoint.com
Wentz Rally Fires Eagles To Win Over Giants

Fri 23rd October 2020

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Carson Wentz led a fourth quarter comeback as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 22-21 on Thursday.

Eagles quarterback Wentz passed for two late touchdowns as the Eagles overturned a 21-10 fourth quarter deficit to secure a crucial win in the NFC East.

The victory at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field saw the Eagles improve to 2-5-1 in the standings while the Giants fell to 1-6 for the season.

Wentz, who had also rushed for a close-range touchdown in the first quarter, finished with 359 passing yards from 25 of 43 attempts.

"It was an ugly game, and we left a lot of points out there, but we kept fighting and pulled it off," Wentz said afterwards.

It was yet another agonising defeat for the Giants, who had seemed poised for only their second win of the campaign after going 11 points clear with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passed for two touchdowns and 187 yards as the visitors built what looked like a game-winning lead.

Jones had also been at the centre of a bizarre moment in the third quarter when he broke clear from the line of scrimmage and sprinted upfield as the Eagles defense opened in front of him.

The 23-year-old quarterback looked to be galloping towards a spectacular rushing touchdown but instead stumbled at the Eagles eight-yard line with no defender near him to let the chance go begging.

Jones recovered his composure on the subsequent drive, with running back Wayne Gallman crashing over to give New York a 14-10 lead.

The Eagles had a chance to regain the lead soon afterwards, but gambled on fourth down at the New York three-yard line with Wentz's pass to Hakeem Butler incomplete.

The Giants took over near their own goal-line and looked to have put the game out of reach when Jones marched his team upfield on a 15-play, 97-yard drive that culminated when the quarterback picked out receiver Sterling Shepard in the end zone for a touchdown and a 21-10 lead.

But Philadelphia hit back with a touchdown of their own on the next possession, with Wentz's short pass gathered by Greg Ward to make it 21-16.

The Eagles squandered a chance to make it a three-point game when Wentz was stopped short of the line on a two-point conversion to leave New York in control with just over four minutes remaining.

But when the Giants were forced to punt on their next possession, Wentz took over and led a 71-yard drive that ended with Wentz finding Boston Scott with an 18-yard pass for the winning touchdown.

