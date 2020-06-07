UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Werder And Wolfsburg Take Knee For Floyd, Black Lives Matter

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Werder and Wolfsburg take knee for Floyd, Black Lives Matter

Berlin, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg became the latest teams to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd when they both took a knee ahead of their Bundesliga clash on Sunday.

Both sides' starting elevens gathered around the centre circle at the Weser Stadium before dropping to one knee, echoing the gesture made by Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin players and Mainz midfielder Pierre Kunde Malong on Saturday.

With protests against police brutality and for racial equality taking place around the world on Sunday, the Bundesliga has become a stage for tributes to Floyd, a black American man who died last month at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

On Saturday, Dortmund players also wore messages on their T-shirts during their warm-up in honour of Floyd.

Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi wore the messages "no justice, no peace", while midfielders Axel Witsel and Emre Can's T-shirts displayed the words "black", "white" and "yellow" crossed out, with the word "human" below.

Prior to their 4-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, Bayern Munich players warmed up in T-shirts bearing both the Black Lives Matter hashtag and the slogan of the club's official "Reds Against Racism" campaign.

Union Berlin's Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah wrote in an article for German daily FAZ that he was "proud" of the Bundesliga players who staged on-pitch protests, and pledged to do the same if he scores against Schalke on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Police German Died Mainz Dortmund Bremen Berlin Man George Same Circle Pierre Minneapolis Sunday Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

36 minutes ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

1 hour ago

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

1 hour ago

AUS celebrates graduating Class of Spring 2020

1 hour ago

ADGM and ADEX ink partnership to develop UAE expor ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.