UrduPoint.com

'We're Back', Says Mueller After Bayern Return To League Summit

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 12:30 AM

'We're back', says Mueller after Bayern return to league summit

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Bayern Munich captain Thomas Mueller said his side would win the Bundesliga title this season, after a 2-0 win over bottom club Hertha Berlin on Sunday sent them top of the table.

Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman scored late to snare all three points for the Bavarians, who are now one point clear of Borussia Dortmund with four matches to go.

Dortmund were held 1-1 at lowly Bochum on Friday and the title race is now in Bayern's hands.

"We'll get that thing (trophy) again, you can write that," said Mueller, who came on as a second-half substitute.

"We're back!" The win was just Bayern's third in eight matches under coach Thomas Tuchel, who was brought in after the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann in late March.

The club have been knocked out of both the Champions League and the German Cup.

"It wasn't a spectacular win, but it was a deserved win," Tuchel said.

"With 34 games in a season, you'll get a few of those -- and that was one of them today.

" Tuchel told DAZN Bayern players had an "extra emotional conversation" during the week about turning the season around.

"We need everything. Sometimes you need a little bit of fire, which we had this week...

"When a new manager comes in in April, it's not like everything just runs smoothly." Bayern play two of their remaining matches at home, one of which is against German Cup holders RB Leipzig in the penultimate week of the season, who sit in fifth place.

Dortmund, who have the best home record of any side in the Bundesliga this season, play three of their last four games at home.

Tuchel also backed the out-of-form Sadio Mane, who missed a header against Hertha, to recreate his Premier League form in a Bayern shirt.

"That was a classic Sadio situation, he's strong with his head and usually he scores those, but that's the way it is at the moment.

"He's scored a bunch of goals in the most difficult league in the world, that's why I will always have confidence in him."

Related Topics

Fire World German Leipzig Berlin March April Sunday All Best Top Race Bayern Premier League Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks Intern ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks International Workers Day

12 minutes ago
 Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

2 hours ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.