Washington, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that Democrats will ultimately unite behind his ambitious spending plans, currently stuck in Congress.

"I'm telling you, we're going to get this done," he told reporters after meeting behind closed doors with legislators from his party on Capitol Hill.

"It doesn't matter when, it doesn't matter whether it's in six minutes, six days or six weeks," he added.