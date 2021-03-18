(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Timo Werner was back in Chelsea's starting line-up for Wednesday's Champions League last 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Werner has endured a dismal first season with Chelsea following his move from Bayer Leverkusen last year.

The Germany forward has netted just 10 times for the Premier League club, with just two goals in his last 26 appearances in all competitions.

Werner was a substitute for Saturday's goalless draw against Leeds.

Despite his woeful run, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel put Werner back in the team for Atletico's visit to Stamford Bridge.

With Mason Mount and Jorginho suspended, Werner was one of five changes from the Leeds game.

Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso, Reece James and Mateo Kovacic also came in.

Zouma replaced Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen, who was absent from the squad due to a non-Covid 19 illness.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone made two changes to the side that drew with Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

Mario Hermoso and Angel Correa dropped to the bench as Renan Lodi and Joao Felix started.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (2000 GMT kick-off, 1-0 agg): Chelsea (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER) Atletico Madrid (4-4-2) Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul Niguez, Yannick Carrasco; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG) Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)