UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Werner Will Rediscover Scoring Touch, Says Lampard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

Werner will rediscover scoring touch, says Lampard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is confident Timo Werner will be back amongst the goals again despite enduring the joint longest goal drought of his career.

The 23-year-old -- who cost Chelsea £53 million ($72 million) when they signed him from RB Leipzig in the summer -- failed to score in the 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday taking his run without scoring to nine club games.

That equals the nine-match drought he experienced in club competition in September 2016, between spells at Stuttgart and RB Leipzig.

He has admitted to "struggling" in recent weeks, despite having impressed early on.

Lampard, though, thinks the games against out-of-sorts Arsenal on Saturday and Aston Villa on Monday could spark Werner back into goalscoring mode.

"I talk to him all the time but I don't sense frustration," said Lampard at Wednesday's press conference.

"I think it's clear that as a striker you want to be scoring regularly, as he has done in his career.

"But at the same time every striker has moments when the ball doesn't drop for you for whatever reasons.

"The positive thing is he's getting chances in games, he's using his attributes to get into the box, he's getting chances, so they'll come." Lampard says Werner is a joy to deal with because he is open about his struggles.

"Honesty is a good thing, whether it gets taken in the right context or not I'm not always sure," said Lampard.

"We crave honesty and then we sometimes hang on every word.

"I don't think Timo underestimating is quite the right feeling of what he feels." Lampard -- whose side lie in fifth place in the table six points off leaders Liverpool -- said Werner may be taking time to acclimatise to the different styles of the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

"I know he wanted to come here and be a success, I know he understood the rigours of the Premier League.

"It's just a fact that when you're here in action it's different challenges.

"So I don't think you can talk so much about that until you're here.

"He's talking about his experiences and, as I said before, he's getting lots of chances and he will score a lot of goals for us."

Related Topics

Drought Liverpool Leipzig Stuttgart Same May September 2016 All From Chelsea Arsenal Premier League (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai creates unique creative experiences in ..

56 minutes ago

UN declaration of 4th February as International Da ..

56 minutes ago

Arab Media Forum: Egyptâ€™s State Minister of Info ..

56 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to improve universities for brig ..

12 minutes ago

Project launched to adapt climate change impacts f ..

12 minutes ago

Russians Notice Climate Change Effects Despite Lim ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.