West Africa bloc slaps sanctions on individual Mali junta members

Accra, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Sunday announced sanctions including travel bans and assets freezes against individual members of the military junta ruling Mali since an August 2020 coup.

The Economic Community of West African States "has decided to sanction all those implicated in the delay" in organising elections set for February 27 in Mali, ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou told AFP after a summit of the 15-nation group.