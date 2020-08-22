UrduPoint.com
West Africa Envoys To Meet Mali's Ousted President Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

West Africa envoys to meet Mali's ousted president Saturday

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :West African envoys due to visit Mali following a military coup this week will meet ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Saturday, a member of the delegation said.

The envoys are due to meet members of the junta at 1600 GMT and will then meet Keita, who was detained by the rebel soldiers in Tuesday's putsch along with a number of other Malian government and army officials, the source from the West African bloc ECOWAS said on condition of anonymity.

