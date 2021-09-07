UrduPoint.com

West Africa Group ECOWAS Plans Virtual Summit On Guinea Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

West Africa group ECOWAS plans virtual summit on Guinea crisis

Accra, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :West Africa's economic bloc ECOWAS will hold a virtual summit on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Guinea, where troops have arrested President Alpha Conde and declared a political transition.

On Sunday, a group of elite troops led by a Guinean former French Foreign Legionnaire arrested 83-year-old Conde, announced they were scrapping the constitution and imposed a curfew in the West African state.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday condemned the coup and demanded Conde's unconditional release.

The group will hold a virtual extraordinary summit of member states to discuss Guinea, the communications director for the ECOWAS Commission, Sandra Oulate, told AFP on Tuesday.

A statement to journalists on an ECOWAS social media account said the meeting would be at 2pm (1400 GMT) on Wednesday.

Conde, a former champion of democracy, had been facing mounting anger for sidestepping constitutional limits on presidential terms.

He was Guinea's first democratically-elected president in 2010 and was re-elected five years later. But he triggered protests last year when he pushed through constitutional changes enabling him to run again.

The international community criticised the latest turmoil in a region where many countries are struggling with poverty, inequality and jihadist insurgencies.

The African Union (AU) and the United Nations called for Conde's release. The EU and France, the former colonial power, both condemned the coup -- the latest in a region that has seen recent military takeovers in Mali and Chad.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Democracy Social Media France Mali Chad Guinea Sunday

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security pl ..

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security plan” for New Zealand’s tour

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 ..

Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 World Cup

13 minutes ago
 Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

16 minutes ago
 102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Burjeel Medical City becomes first ESMO-accredited ..

Burjeel Medical City becomes first ESMO-accredited oncology centre of excellence ..

51 minutes ago
 Two drug-peddlers held

Two drug-peddlers held

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.