UrduPoint.com

West Africa Leaders Agree On Gradual Sanctions On Guinea Junta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:10 AM

West Africa leaders agree on gradual sanctions on Guinea junta

New York, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :West African leaders agreed at an emergency summit Thursday to impose gradual sanctions on Guinea's junta over its inflexibility on setting a date to return to civilian rule.

"We have decided to take sanctions against Guinea," Omar Alieu Touray, president of the commission of the ECOWAS bloc, told AFP.

The leaders from the Economic Community of West African States -- minus those of Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso, suspended due to coups -- met in New York where they were attending the UN General Assembly.

A summary of the meeting said that the leaders agreed on "gradual sanctions" on a list of people linked to the Guinean junta who will be identified "very soon" by the bloc's leadership.

Poor but mineral-rich Guinea has been ruled by the military since a coup in September 2021 that ousted president Alpha Conde, in power since 2010.

Guinea's junta-appointed prime minister, Bernard Gomou, earlier slammed ECOWAS chief Umaro Sissoco Embalo, describing him as a "puppet wearing the mantle of a statesman." In a statement, Gomou said Embalo, who is also president of Guinea-Bissau, was an "overexcited" man who "forced his way in" to the ECOWAS presidency.

The prime minister also pointed to the two countries' geographical closeness and blood ties, but warned "no political upstart, let alone a badly briefed opportunist, will lead us to destroy this precious heritage." During a visit to Guinea, Embalo had said he had secured an agreement with the junta to give way to elected civilians after two years.

Three years in power before a return to civilian rule is "unacceptable for ECOWAS," Embalo said on Wednesday in an interview with France's RFI and France 24 broadcasters.

Embalo warned in the interview that if the junta maintained that timetable, there would be sanctions -- "heavy sanctions, even." Colonel Amara Camara, a senior junta figure, earlier on Thursday accused Embalo of "lies." "Crude lies and intimidation are backward steps that dishonor (Embalo) and at the same time tarnish ECOWAS' image," Camara said in a video received by AFP.

The West Africa bloc has been struggling with a string of military coups in the region in the past two years.

Camara accused Embalo, who took over the rotating presidency of the conference of West African heads of state a few weeks ago, of being "distinguished by his personal positions in defiance of his fellow presidents." He accused Embalo of "putting on a show" and of disregarding the ECOWAS presidency, of forcing his West African counterparts to hold a summit outside West Africa and of wanting to force through sanctions against Guinea.

"We are not in... a reality tv relationship," Camara said, accusing Embalo of "bawdy" diplomacy.

"By forcing his peers to hold this summit outside his geographical space, his leadership will have allowed an opportunity for others not to take us seriously." Mali underwent coups in August 2020 and May 2021, followed by Guinea in September 2021 and Burkina Faso in January.

ECOWAS has lifted tough sanctions that had been imposed on Mali's military regime, accepting a March 2024 return to civilian rule.

But Mali and Guinea remain suspended from ECOWAS bodies.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa Prime Minister United Nations France Visit Mali Man Same Lead New York Burkina Faso Guinea Guinea-Bissau January March May August September 2020 TV From Agreement Blood

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

8 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

8 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

8 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

8 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

8 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.