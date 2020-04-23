UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West African Bloc Recognises G.Bissau's Disputed President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:10 PM

West African bloc recognises G.Bissau's disputed president

Bissau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :West African nations on Thursday recognised Umaro Sissoco Embalo as president of Guinea-Bissau, after four months of dispute over whether his election was fraudulent.

Embalo won a run-off presidential vote in the chronically unstable country in December, according to the country's electoral authority.

But losing candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira, from the long-ruling PAIGC party, called the election fraudulent and took the case to the Supreme Court, which has not yet ruled.

Embalo, a former prime minister, declared himself president in February without waiting for the court, creating a political impasse.

The heads of state of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said in a statement that they recognised Embalo as president but also called for constitutional reform to be put to a referendum within six months.

Experts have argued that the country's semi-presidential system contributes to its instability, with frequent clashes between the president and the prime minister.

Guinea-Bissau has known little but coups and instability since its independence from Portugal in 1974.

The country has also long struggled with poverty and corruption and it has also become a transit route for South American cocaine heading to Europe.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court Europe Vote Pereira Independence Portugal Guinea-Bissau February December From Court

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches If ..

1 hour ago

ADP announces measures to provide relief to busine ..

2 hours ago

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint ef ..

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as ..

3 hours ago

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

4 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.