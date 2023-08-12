Open Menu

West African Bloc Scraps Crisis Meeting On Niger Coup

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Niamey, Niger, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :West African leaders deferred a crisis meeting due on Saturday on dealing with the coup in Niger after approving the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" as soon as possible.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc had approved a military force to reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by members of his guard on July 26.

Chiefs of staff from member states of the West African bloc were scheduled to attend a meeting on Saturday in the Ghanaian capital Accra but later indefinitely suspended it for "technical reasons".

Sources said the meeting was originally set up to inform the organisation's leaders about "the best options" for activating and deploying the standby force.

"The military option seriously envisaged by ECOWAS is not a war against Niger and its people but a police operation against hostage takers and their accomplices," Niger's Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou said on Saturday.

