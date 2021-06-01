UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West African Fish Meal Exports Undermine Food Security: Greenpeace

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:20 AM

West African fish meal exports undermine food security: Greenpeace

Dakar, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Rising exports of fish meal and fish oil from West Africa to Europe and Asia are depriving millions of Africans of food, Greenpeace said Tuesday.

In a report, the environmental group said that over half a million tonnes of fish used to produce fish meal and fish oil in the poor region could feed some 33 million people instead.

Fish meal is made in factories dotted along the West African coast, and is predominantly sold as feed for fish farms in the developed world. Fish oil serves a similar purpose.

Much of West Africa's fishing grounds are already overexploited and illegal fishing is a persistent problem.

Greenpeace said West Africa's trade in fish meal and fish oil had grown tenfold between 2010 and 2019 -- from about 13,000 tonnes to over 170,000 tonnes.

Most fish oil and meal is exported to Europe and Asia.

The report cited "severe consequences for local populations", explaining that the industry undermined food security across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The main species used in the industry are small fish such as sardinella and bonga, which Greenpeace said constitute a vital source of animal protein for many in the region.

The group recommended that governments phase out fish oil and meal production from fish fit for human consumption, among other measures.

Related Topics

Africa World Exports Poor Europe Oil Mali Burkina Faso Senegal Gambia Mauritania 2019 From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 minutes ago

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

7 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

8 hours ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

10 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.