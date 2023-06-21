West African football coach dreams big in Kyrgyzstan

(@FahadShabbir)

Leninskoye, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Under the watchful eye of Daniel Tagoe, a coach from Ghana, around 30 children wearing blue and yellow kits learn to play football in a village outside the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

One of several West African players living in Kyrgyzstan, 37-year-old Tagoe says he dreams of developing a football culture in the poor Central Asian country.

"My dream is to have them play in English premiership, in Spain, in Russia," Tagoe told AFP in English, referring to the young players.

It is an ambitious task in a country not known to be a major football nation.

Mixed martial arts and wrestling are among favourite sports in Kyrgyzstan, and much of the country still lacks adequate sporting facilities.

Tagoe arrived in Kyrgyzstan from Russia when he was in his early 20s and played for the mountainous country's national side for years.

After a successful career that saw him win the Kyrgyzstan Player of the Year award in 2009, the Ghanaian opened a football school in the village of Leninskoye outside Bishkek.

"I have my house here. My wife lives here," he said, adding that a lot of parents asked him to teach their children.

"When I finished my career, I decided, why not teach them?" said Tagoe, a fluent Russian speaker.

Children say they are happy to learn football skills from him.

"I am glad that Tagoe came and opened his club," said eight-year-old Daniil Mukhamedaliev.

He said he lived far away from Leninskoye and had to walk through the fields to attend his classes.

"He's a good coach."