UrduPoint.com

West African Leaders To Meet Guinea Junta

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

West African leaders to meet Guinea junta

Conakry, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of west African leaders is expected to meet Guinea's junta Friday, a day after regional bloc ECOWAS urged rapid elections following a coup in the fragile country.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara stated Friday that he was en route to Guinea's capital Conakry as part of a "high-level" diplomatic mission led by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

An ECOWAS official, who requested anonymity, told AFP that ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou would likely take part too.

The trip comes after an ECOWAS summit on Thursday which ramped up pressure on Guinea's putschists, who ousted president Alpha Conde on September 5.

Leaders from the west Africa bloc called for the junta to hold elections within six months. They also imposed a travel ban on junta members, and froze their financial assets.

Guinea's putsch has fuelled international concerns over democratic backsliding across west Africa and drawn parallels with Mali, which suffered two coups since August last year.

Coup leader Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has not yet responded to the call for elections from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This week, he held meetings over several days with political and civil-society figures, in talks intended to pave a return to civilian rule.

But Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire, has so far refused to commit to a timetable.

"The only timetable that counts is that of the Guinean people who have suffered so much," he told political leaders in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.

Guinea is a poor nation of 13 million people, which has suffered three coups since independence from France in 1958.

The country has some of the world's largest reserves of bauxite -- the ore used to make aluminium -- as well as rich deposits of iron, gold and diamonds.

Related Topics

Africa World Poor France Mali Conakry Independence Guinea August September Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

12 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

12 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

12 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

12 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

27 minutes ago
 Committee formed to probe malfunction in central o ..

Committee formed to probe malfunction in central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed H ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.