West African leaders to target Mali crisis at key summit

Accra, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :West African leaders gathered Sunday to discuss Mali's crisis after the military submitted an eleventh hour timetable to restore civilian rule after its initial proposal of a transition of up to five years was rejected.

The extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc in Ghana's capital Accra was expected to discuss possible sanctions on the Sahel state over potentially delayed elections, among other issues.

The meeting comes after months of increasing tensions over the timetable for restoring civilian rule in Mali after two coups, and a military takeover in 2020.

Last August, army officers led by Colonel Assimi Goita toppled the elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita amid street protests against his unpopular rule.

Under threat of sanctions, Goita subsequently promised to restore civilian rule in February 2022 after holding presidential and legislative elections.

But he staged a de facto second coup in May 2021, forcing out an interim civilian government.

The move disrupted the reform timetable, and was met with widespread diplomatic condemnation.

ECOWAS insisted that Mali hold elections in February.

But the government then said it would only set an election date after holding a nationwide conference -- arguing a peaceful vote was more important than speed.

On December 30, after Mali's reform conference ended, the government suggested a transition period of between six months and five years, starting from January 1, 2022.

But ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan asked the regime to revise that plan during a visit last week, Mali's foreign minister said.

On Saturday, the junta submitted a new proposed timetable, Malian state television reported.

The move was intended "to maintain dialogue and good cooperation with ECOWAS", said Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, without giving any details.

