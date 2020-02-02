West Brom back on top as Leeds stumble

London, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :West Brom climbed back to the top of the Championship as Callum Robinson inspired a 2-0 win over Luton, while Leeds crashed to a shock home defeat against struggling Wigan on Saturday.

Slaven Bilic's Albion ended their seven-match winless run thanks to an influential display from Robinson, who signed on loan from Sheffield United for the rest of the season this week.

Robinson set up Albion's 14th-minute opener, an own goal by former West Brom player Donervon Daniels, and was a constant threat on his debut.

Semi Ajayi's 70th-minute header sealed the first league win since December 14 for the Baggies as bottom-of-the-table Luton suffered an 11th successive away league defeat.

Leeds dropped to second place, one point behind West Brom, after Pablo Hernandez's unlucky 59th-minute own goal proved the difference between the two sides at Elland Road.

A victory or a draw would have seen Leeds stay top, but Hernandez's deflection past his own keeper from a Joe Williams corner inflicted a surprise seventh loss of the season.

Fulham climbed up to third place with their third victory in four matches after surviving a scare to beat Huddersfield 3-2.

Bobby Decordova-Reid, Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic had put Fulham 3-0 ahead and apparently out of sight by the 31st minute but Emile Smith Rowe and Steve Mounie made it 3-2 before the interval.

The visitors gave them an almighty scare and could have grabbed a point by the final whistle but Scott Parker's men held on to claim their 10th home win of the season and close the gap on Leeds to just three points in the race for automatic promotion.

Said Benrahma's hat-trick helped Brentford get their promotion push back on track with a 5-1 victory at Hull.

Benrahma scored after 12 minutes and just eight minutes later the visitors netted again through Reece Burke's own goal.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya inexplicably allowed Ryan Tafazolli's misguided pass from the halfway line to squirm through his legs.

But Raya's error proved immaterial as Benrahma went on to bag his treble, as Ollie Watkins also scored to inflict an embarrassing defeat on Hull.

Goals in either half from Scott Hogan and Kristian Pedersen gave Birmingham a 2-1 victory over promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest.

Hogan, who joined on loan from local rivals Aston Villa earlier this week, marked his debut with a first-half strike to cancel out Tiago Silva's opener.

Then a 74th-minute finish from Pedersen gave Pep Clotet's men a much-needed first home win since October.