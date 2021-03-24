UrduPoint.com
West Brom Defender Gibbs Signs For Inter Miami

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :West Bromwich Albion defender Kieran Gibbs is heading to Major League Soccer after signing a two-year deal with David Beckham's Inter Miami, the Florida club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old left back, who spent most of his career with Arsenal before joining the Baggies in 2017, will join Miami when his current playing contract with West Brom expires on July 1.

His Inter Miami deal runs through the 2023 MLS season.

"Kieran is an exciting player. His technique, experience and work rate will be valuable on the left flank," said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

"He has had a standout career at the highest levels so far, and we believe he can continue bringing this same level of quality to Inter Miami and MLS this summer.

" Gibbs won three FA Cups with Arsenal and earned 10 England caps between 2010 and 2015.

"I'm extremely excited to be starting the next chapter of my career with Inter Miami this summer," Gibbs said. "I look forward to embracing a new culture and a new challenge in South Florida."Inter Miami endured a difficult pandemic-disrupted debut season in MLS last year before parting company with head coach Diego Alonso in January.

Alonso has been replaced by Beckham's former Manchester United and England team-mate Phil Neville.

