West Brom extend Championship lead at Millwall

London, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion made light of atrocious conditions to breeze past Millwall with a 2-0 win at The Den to move four points clear at the top of the table.

On-loan Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic put the Baggies ahead in style before half-time while 20-year-old Dara O'Shea scored his first professional goal late on to seal victory for Slaven Bilic's side.

The Croatian manager was a relieved man as his team secured just a second win in nine league games to capitalise on Leeds United's defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Millwall had won their previous three league games at The Den -- their best run in the Championship since 2011 -- but their hopes of a playoff place were dealt a blow as they remain five points off the top six.

The visitors dominated early on and should have gone ahead when Matheus Pereira smashed a low effort off the foot of the post four minutes into his return from a three-game suspension.

Despite the blustery conditions as storm Ciara took hold in London, the league leaders were constantly able to create chances.

Having been played through on goal by a pin-point Pereira pass, Hal Robson-Kanu failed to test Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski with a low shot.

However, Krovinovic produced something special to give the Baggies' the opener they deserved three minutes before the break. He brilliantly cut inside before firing low into the bottom corner past Bialkowski from 20 yards.

Robson-Kanu's wasteful afternoon in front of goal continued when he blazed onto the roof of the net from four yards shortly after the break, before Mahlon Romeo's deflection diverted Pereira's goal-bound shot wide.

The visitors wrapped up victory with six minutes remaining as O'Shea met substitute Kamil Grosicki's corner to head home.