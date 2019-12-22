West Brom held, Leeds beaten as Championship pace-setters stumble

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Brentford, while Leeds crashed to a 2-1 defeat at promotion rivals Fulham on Saturday.

Henrik Dalsgaard gave Brentford a shock lead two minutes before the break at the Hawthorns, but Albion's Darnell Furlong equalised in first-half stoppage time.

West Brom were denied victory two minutes from time when substitute Charlie Austin's effort was ruled out for offside.

Slaven Bilic's side stretched their unbeaten run to 13 matches -- the current longest run in the division -- as they moved three points clear of second placed Leeds.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic netted his 17th league goal of the season from the penalty spot in the seventh minute.

Patrick Bamford levelled with his sixth in eight games, but Jose Onomah slammed home from a corner in the 69th minute to end Leeds' 11-match unbeaten streak and move Fulham nine points behind in third place.

Preston dropped to fourth place after a goalless draw at Cardiff, while Huddersfield boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory over play-off chasing Nottingham Forest.

Andre Ayew's 10th goal of the campaign took Swansea up to sixth with a 1-0 win at Luton, while Hull beat Birmingham 3-0 at the KCOM Stadium Patrick Schmidt's late header lifted Barnsley to within one point of safety with a 2-1 win at Millwall.

Barnsley were pegged back in the 85th minute when Aiden O'Brien cancelled out Conor Chaplin's opener, but Schmidt won it in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.

Naby Sarr struck in stoppage-time to give Charlton a 2-2 draw in their London derby at QPR.

Reading moved seven points clear of the relegation zone after beating 10-man Derby 3-0 at the Madejski Stadium.