West Brom Pay The Penalty As Leicester Bounce Back

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

West Brom pay the penalty as Leicester bounce back

London, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Leicester bounced back from a disappointing end to last season to get their new campaign off to a winning start as Jamie Vardy scored two penalties in a 3-0 win at West Brom.

Belgian international Timothy Castagne opened the scoring on his debut as West Brom were given a harsh lesson on the step up in quality they face on their return to the Premier League.

Leicester won just two of their last 10 games to miss out on a place in the Champions League on the last day of last season and Brendan Rodgers had voiced his frustration at a lack of funds to help their chances of success in four competitions this season.

But the one new signing the Foxes have added made a big impact as Castagne's towering header from Dennis Praet's cross opened the floodgates 11 minutes into the second half.

Despite Leicester's drop-off in the second half of the campaign, Vardy still won the Premier League's golden boot last season and the 33-year-old launched his challenge to be top scorer once more with two expertly taken spot-kicks in the final 16 minutes after he and James Justin had been felled inside the area.

