West Brom Storm Back To Championship Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

West Brom storm back to Championship summit

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :West Bromwich Albion stormed back to the top of the Championship with a brilliant 5-1 demolition of Swansea at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Slaven Bilic's promotion-chasing side recorded their biggest win of the season thanks to goals from Semi Ajayi, Matheus Pereira, Hal Robson-Kanu, Matt Phillips and Kyle Edwards.

The Baggies' superb display took them two points clear of second placed Leeds and ended Swansea's hold on the last unbeaten away record in the division.

Leeds had beaten Huddersfield 2-0 to take top spot on Saturday, but Albion are now 10 points clear of third placed Fulham as they chase a return to the Premier League after their 2018 relegation.

Pereira had a hand in all five goals as Albion made it six straight wins, 10 games unbeaten and extended their unbeaten home streak to 16 matches.

Sam Surridge pulled one back to make it 2-1 but once Albion were ahead, the outcome was never in doubt.

