West Ham Sign Zouma From Chelsea To Bolster Leaky Defence

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 10:00 AM

West Ham sign Zouma from Chelsea to bolster leaky defence

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :West Ham on Saturday completed the signing of French defender Kurt Zouma from Premier League rivals Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £25 million (29.1 million Euros).

The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year contract after leaving Stamford Bridge where he won two Premier League titles and a Champions League winners' medal.

"I'm very happy and very proud," Zouma told West Ham tv.

"My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that's started the season very, very well.

" West Ham lead the Premier League table but have conceded five goals in their three matches so far after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

"I am delighted to welcome Kurt to West Ham United," said West Ham boss David Moyes.

"He is a player we have tracked for some time, and we have taken great care and diligence to make the transfer happen. He was always our first choice and I am very happy that he is now our player."

