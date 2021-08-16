UrduPoint.com

West Indies 114-7 At Tea, Chasing 168 To Win First Test Against Pakistan

West Indies 114-7 at tea, chasing 168 to win first Test against Pakistan

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the fourth day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Sunday: Pakistan 217 (Fawad Alam 56, Faheem Ashraf 44) and 203 (Babar Azam 55; J.

Seales 5-55) v West Indies 253 (K. Brathwaite 97, J. Holder 58; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-59) and 114-7 (J. Blackwood 55) Toss: West IndiesMatch situation: West Indies need 54 more runs to win with three wickets in hand

