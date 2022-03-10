West Indies 127-4 at tea in first Test, 184 behind England

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores at tea on the second day of the first Test of the three-match series between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday: England 311 (J.

Bairstow 140, B. Foakes 42; J. Seales 4-79) v West Indies 127-4 (K. Brathwaite 55)Match status: West Indies trail on first innings by 184 runs with six wickets in hand