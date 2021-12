Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :West Indies were well placed at 145-2 by lunch in Galle on day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The tourists trail by 59 with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 62 after a 75-run stand with Nkrumah Bonner (35), who was Sri Lanka's sole wicket in the first session.