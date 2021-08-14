UrduPoint.com

West Indies 148-5 At Tea In Reply To Pakistan's 217

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the second day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday: Pakistan 217 (Fawad Alam 56, Faheem Ashraf 44; J.

Holder 3-26, J. Seales 3-70) v West Indies 148-5 (K. Brathwaite 60 n.o., J. Holder 30 n.o.) Toss: West IndiesMatch Situation: West Indies trail on first innings by 69 runs with five wickets in hand.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

