West Indies 196-3 at tea, trail England by 311 runs

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores at tea on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday: England 507-9 dec (J.

Root 153, B. Stokes 120, D.

Lawrence 91; V. Permaul 3-126, K. Roach 2-68) vs West Indies 196-3 (K. Brathwaite 79 n.o., J. Blackwood 50 n.o., S. Brooks 39; B. Stokes 1-22, M. Fisher 1-32, J. Leach 1-72 ) Match Status: West Indies trail on first innings by 311 runs with seven wicketsin handToss: England