UrduPoint.com

West Indies 196-3 At Tea, Trail England By 311 Runs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 12:20 AM

West Indies 196-3 at tea, trail England by 311 runs

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores at tea on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday: England 507-9 dec (J.

Root 153, B. Stokes 120, D.

Lawrence 91; V. Permaul 3-126, K. Roach 2-68) vs West Indies 196-3 (K. Brathwaite 79 n.o., J. Blackwood 50 n.o., S. Brooks 39; B. Stokes 1-22, M. Fisher 1-32, J. Leach 1-72 ) Match Status: West Indies trail on first innings by 311 runs with seven wicketsin handToss: England

Related Topics

Brooks Lawrence Barbados December

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

25 minutes ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

57 minutes ago
 ‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

1 hour ago
 Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

1 hour ago
 Putin accuses Ukraine of 'war crimes' in Macron ca ..

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'war crimes' in Macron call: Kremlin

1 hour ago
 3-day spring festival begins in Khanewal

3-day spring festival begins in Khanewal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>