Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :West Indies suffered a collapse and were 235-8 in their first innings at tea on day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis picked up five wickets in Galle for the hosts as the West Indies lost six wickets for 42 runs, having been well placed at lunch.