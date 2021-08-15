West Indies 38-3, chasing 168 to win first Test against Pakistan

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Sunday: Pakistan 217 (Fawad Alam 56, Faheem Ashraf 44) and 203 (Babar Azam 55; J.

Seales 5-55) v West Indies 253 (K. Brathwaite 97, J. Holder 58; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-59) and 38-3 (Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-17) Toss: West IndiesMatch situation: West Indies need 130 more runs to win with seven wickets in hand