West Indies 409 all out in second Bangladesh Test

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The West Indies were 409 all out in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Joshua Da Silva made 92 runs for the visitors while Nkrumah Bonner and Alzarri Joseph added 90 and 82 runs respectively.

Abu Jayed (4-98) and Taijul islam (4-108) were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh.

West Indies won the first Test by three wickets in Chittagong.