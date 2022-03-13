UrduPoint.com

West Indies 65-3, Chasing 286 To Beat England In 1st Test

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2022 | 02:00 AM

West Indies 65-3, chasing 286 to beat England in 1st Test

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :West Indies were 65 for three in their second innings after being set a victory target of 286 by England at tea on the fifth and final day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.

Brief scores: England 311 (J. Bairstow 140, B. Foakes 42; J. Seales 4-79) and 349-6 declared (Z. Crawley 121, J. Root 109) v West Indies 375 (N. Bonner 123, K. Brathwaite 55, J. Holder 45) and 65-3Match status: West Indies need 221 more runs to win with seven second innings wickets in handToss: England

Recent Stories

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

1 hour ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

2 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

2 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

2 hours ago
 Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>