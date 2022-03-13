West Indies 65-3, chasing 286 to beat England in 1st Test

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :West Indies were 65 for three in their second innings after being set a victory target of 286 by England at tea on the fifth and final day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.

Brief scores: England 311 (J. Bairstow 140, B. Foakes 42; J. Seales 4-79) and 349-6 declared (Z. Crawley 121, J. Root 109) v West Indies 375 (N. Bonner 123, K. Brathwaite 55, J. Holder 45) and 65-3Match status: West Indies need 221 more runs to win with seven second innings wickets in handToss: England