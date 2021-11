Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The West Indies were 69-1 and trailed Sri Lanka by 135 runs on day two of the second Test in Galle, with tea taken early due to rain.

The tourists lost Jermaine Blackwood for 44 after the openers took 62 runs but Kraigg Brathwaite was looking solid on 22 alongside Nkrumah Bonner (1) at the crease.